The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $357.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

