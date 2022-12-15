The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

