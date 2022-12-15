The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

