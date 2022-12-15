The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.