Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSIB. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,328,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

