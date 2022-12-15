Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 71,661 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,586,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 934,898 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,128.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 602,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 553,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 91,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

TSIB stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.