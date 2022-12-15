TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$132.14 and traded as high as C$141.22. TMX Group shares last traded at C$139.27, with a volume of 77,840 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.78.

TMX Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

