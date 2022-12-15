TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in November

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TOD’S stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TODGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

