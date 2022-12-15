Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Richard Last Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Richard Last bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,536.87).

Tribal Group Price Performance

Shares of TRB opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £84.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,985.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.07. Tribal Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.