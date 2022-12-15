Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$23.00. Approximately 2,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 14,023 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $2,517,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

