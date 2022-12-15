Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $500,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

