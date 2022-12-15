Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $17.52. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 222,317 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $311.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.40%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.