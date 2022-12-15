Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.35.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

