Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.92

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.92 and traded as high as C$44.11. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 66,081 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.
Uni-Select Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.92.
About Uni-Select
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.