Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

UTI stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $2,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

