UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.66) Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.66) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,955,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

