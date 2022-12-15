USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 95,283 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.61.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -874.96%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

