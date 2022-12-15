Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.38

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.38 and traded as high as $99.58. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $95.85, with a volume of 4,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.