Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 14,506 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.