Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 24,593 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $278,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

