Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 54,967 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after acquiring an additional 569,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,894,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,747,967 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

