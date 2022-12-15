Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 94,687 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2,143.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

