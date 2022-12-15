Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,953 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

