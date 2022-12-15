Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 274,953 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,953 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

