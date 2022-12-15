Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,896,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,092,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 488,945 shares during the last quarter.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

