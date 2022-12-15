Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 723.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

