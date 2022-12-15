Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $261.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

