Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,981 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

