Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $36,118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 322,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leidos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

