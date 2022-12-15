Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.