Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 142,500 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,196,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,516,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXI stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.