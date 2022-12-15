Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 24,593 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

