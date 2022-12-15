Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 29,481 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,014.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $261.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

