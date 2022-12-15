Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 474,177 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 2,343.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,177 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.