Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 55,018 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

