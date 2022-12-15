Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 576,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 2,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

