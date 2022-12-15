Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.10 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

