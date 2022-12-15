Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 784.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,391 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 3,612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -200.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

