Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

