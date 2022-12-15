Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 257.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 220,806 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 77.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 237.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.