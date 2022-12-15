Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

RMGC stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.