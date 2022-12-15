Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 12.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,874 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 155,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.