Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

