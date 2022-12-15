Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 162,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $4,487,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXI stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

