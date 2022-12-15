Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.