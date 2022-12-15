Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 94.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $884,000. City State Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.7 %

DD opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

