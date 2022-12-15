Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,238 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 452,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

