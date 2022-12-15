Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

