Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,591 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of KVSC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

