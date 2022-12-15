Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

